Thailand Creates Fast-Track Immigration Lanes for Visiting Students

SUVARNABHUMI — Thailand’s airport immigration police have extended the initiative, creating dedicated lanes for international students and parent groups beyond Chinese family groups visiting Thailand during the July-September school holiday period.

Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, Commander of Immigration Division 2, announced on July 20 that the special channels were established following government policies to facilitate foreign student groups traveling to Thailand during the low tourism season.

Rising Summer Travel Numbers

Statistics show a clear increase in tourists from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada during this period, coinciding with summer holidays. While the proportion remains smaller than Chinese student and parent groups, the combined numbers are approaching levels comparable to the Chinese visitor segment.

Chinese students and their guardians average approximately 1,300 arrivals daily, with around 600 being students under 12 years old, while the remainder consists of parents and grandparents. Students and guardians of other nationalities account for roughly 1,000 daily arrivals, including about 500 children under 12.

Streamlined Processing

The special channels separate tourist-oriented foreign visitors from those requiring enhanced security screening. Student and family groups are identified by four key characteristics:

Traveling as families Having clear tourism itineraries Possessing confirmed return travel and accommodation plans No history of visa-run abuse

The initiative reduces waiting times during peak flight periods from a maximum of 40 minutes to approximately 15 minutes. Priority lanes are also provided for elderly visitors, pregnant women, and disabled travelers.

Positive Feedback and Improvements

Post-implementation surveys revealed positive responses from travelers and improved perceptions of Thailand’s tourism image. However, visitors requested easier advance registration for the TDAC system, which immigration authorities will address with the technology center.

Thai passport holders of all ages and genders receive priority treatment through automated passport control and dedicated Thai passport lanes, with waiting times of approximately five minutes maximum.

Security Measures Maintained

Despite the facilitation measures, Major General Choengron emphasized that airport immigration continues intensive screening of high-risk foreign nationals and gray-listed individuals. Since January 2025, authorities have denied entry to over 10,000 people.

The program aims to boost tourism during the traditionally slower summer months while maintaining Thailand’s security standards and improving visitor experience.

