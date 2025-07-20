Koh Chang, Koh Kood, Koh Mak Drive Trat’s Tourism Boom

TRAT — Trat province is experiencing a tourism renaissance in 2025, with three Gulf of Thailand islands leading the charge toward an ambitious 20 billion baht ($617 million) revenue target. Koh Chang, Koh Kood, and Koh Mak have become magnets for both domestic and international visitors seeking alternatives to Thailand’s busier Andaman destinations.

Strong Performance and Full Bookings

Acting Sub. Lt. Karakot Opas, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Trat office, reports robust tourism from January through May, with peak periods generating 200-400 million baht in revenue. The province’s 410 registered hotels and resorts, offering 11,299 rooms total, are operating at full capacity during high season.

International tourists are increasingly choosing Trat’s eastern islands over Andaman coast destinations, driven by concerns about natural disasters and overcrowding. The 2004 tsunami continues to influence European travelers’ choices, with many now consistently favoring the perceived safety of the Gulf coast.

Aggressive International Marketing

TAT has launched comprehensive campaigns positioning Trat as a “must-visit destination” across multiple markets. Recent initiatives include:

Europe : The “Amazing Thailand Responsible Fam Trip 2025” brought tour operators from Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and Russia to experience eastern Thailand

Australia/New Zealand : The “Offbeat Thailand” campaign with Thai Airways promotes unique experiences under the “Meaningful Experience” concept

ASEAN Markets: Media representatives from Singapore explored tourism products across Chanthaburi, Trat, and Rayong

Revenue Targets and Projections

Building on 2024’s recovery that generated 18.256 billion baht ($567.5 million), Trat aims for a 5% increase in 2025. Targets include:

Domestic tourists : 1.89 million visitors generating 15.75 billion baht ($418 million)

International tourists : Average spending of 8,333 baht ($257) per trip

Total projected revenue: Over 20 billion baht ($617 million)

Border Tensions Pose Risk

Despite the positive outlook, Thai-Cambodian border tensions threaten cross-border tourism along the Had Lek-Koh Kong route. Atthaphon Klinthap of Boonsiri High-Speed Ferries warns that uncertainty could cost Thailand 100-200 tourists daily during high season, representing over 1 million baht in daily losses.

A 500-600 person French tour group has already canceled plans due to border concerns. Industry experts worry that prolonged tensions could drive tourists to competing destinations like Vietnam, Singapore, or Indonesia. If unresolved by October’s high season, confidence restoration could take 3-6 months or longer.

The challenge for Trat now lies in maintaining its momentum while navigating regional uncertainties that could impact its ambitious growth targets.

