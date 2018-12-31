Campers Pitch Tents in Chiang Mai for New Year (Photos)

CHIANG MAI — So many tourists have parked their cars and camped out in the nation’s northernmost national park that people are pitching tents and parking outside designated areas.

New Year’s travelers on Monday morning on Doi Ang Khang in the Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park have overrun the Sui Thang and Mon Sone viewpoints and camping areas, forcing them to park by the side of the roads and set up their campsites on any available ground.

Chiang Mai during the new year is a popular travel destination. On Sunday, Doi Inthanon National Park director Kritsiam Kongsri asked visitors not to travel there by private car since its lots were completely full. He said he expected a total of 25,000 visitors today.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Monday, Chiang Mai so far has seen the most accidents, fatalities and injuries on the road. Since Thursday, there have been 77 road accidents, 12 deaths and 79 injuries in the province.

