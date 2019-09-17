Lisa Blackpink Donates 100k Baht to Flood Victims

BANGKOK — Lisa Blackpink is looking out for her Isaan blinks.
Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, 22, a member of Kpop band Blackpink, donated 100,000 baht to flood victims Tuesday.
Beauty blogger Koi Onusa, a relative of Lisa’s, tweeted through her handle @Gukoiiz a bank receipt showing Lisa’s signature and a deposit of 100,000 baht into actor Bin Banluerit’s account. Bin is collecting donations for the flood relief efforts.
“She wants to be a little part of helping fellow citizens facing the flood. Hope everything will turn out well,” the tweet reads.
#ความห่วงใยจากแดนไกล
น้องขอเป็นส่วนเล็กๆ ที่ช่วยเหลือพี่น้องที่ประสบภัยน้ำท่วมทุกท่านนะคะ ขอให้ผ่านพ้นไปด้วยดีค่ะ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GbO2kOJURh
— KoiOnusa #ก้อยป้ายยาเอง 🌈☀️🌵 (@gukoiiz) September 17, 2019
