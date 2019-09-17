Lisa Blackpink Donates 100k Baht to Flood Victims

BANGKOK — Lisa Blackpink is looking out for her Isaan blinks.

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, 22, a member of Kpop band Blackpink, donated 100,000 baht to flood victims Tuesday.

Beauty blogger Koi Onusa, a relative of Lisa’s, tweeted through her handle @Gukoiiz a bank receipt showing Lisa’s signature and a deposit of 100,000 baht into actor Bin Banluerit’s account. Bin is collecting donations for the flood relief efforts.

“She wants to be a little part of helping fellow citizens facing the flood. Hope everything will turn out well,” the tweet reads.

