‘Let Love Be the Bridge,’ Pope Francis’ Thailand Visit Gets Official MV

BANGKOK — Thai Catholic singers band together to star in “Let Love Be the Bridge,” the official music video for Pope Francis’ visit this November.

The artists, including a member of BNK48, Christina Agilar, and Tom Room 39, collaborated to release on Friday a music video dedicated to the first apolistic visit since 1984. The music video was released Friday on both YouTube and Facebook.

It’s rare public representation of Thai members of the Catholic faith; Catholics number only 0.58 percent of the Thai population, or about 300,000 people.

The participating singers first platinum female Thai singer Christina Aguilar, lead singer of Pause Prapham Tancharoen, Issara Kitnitchi, better known as Tom of Room 39 band and winner of “The Mask Singer” in 2017, Natticha Chantaravareelekha, better known as Fond BNK48, Nicole Theriault, Paopetch “Pao” Jarernsuk, Sirapassara “Pam” Sintrakarnphol of Gaia girl group, and Billy Ogan.

The song has an instrumental Thai fiddle and Thai flute backing, and Paowalee Pornpimol sings in the luk thung style to give the song even more of an ethnic flair.

The music video consists of the singers praying and singing in Assumption Cathedral, intercut with footage of the Catholic mission and Pope Francis. Also singing is Father Joseph Prathan Tancharoen, as well as a backing Catholic choir.

The song is written by Chawalwit Yingyotsenee and produced by GMM Grammy studio. Download the music, backing track, and score here.

News of the official papal visit from Nov. 21 to 22 will be distributed through the official “Pope Visit Thailand” website as well as the official Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Line.

The Pope is scheduled to meet King Vajiralongkorn, the Buddhist Patriarch, and hold a public mass at the National Stadium on Nov. 21. On the second day of his visit he will meet with Catholic priests and bishops, representatives from Christian denominations, and hold a mass for youths at Assumption Cathedral.

Hint: listen to 5:05 for a bonus verse in English.

