Lisa Blackpink Fans Furious at Cafe Owner for Sexual Harassment Posts

BANGKOK — Fans of K-pop superstar Lisa Blackpink are fuming Friday at the owner of a cafe visited by the celebrity for making sexually inappropriate comments about her.

Writing in a public Facebook post, the owner of Mqqn Cafe at Talad Rod Fai Night Market and his friends joked about selling furniture, cutlery, and even the toilet used by Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban after her Thursday visit to his ‘50s-themed diner. They also made graphic references to her body parts. The post soon went viral, drawing condemnation and review bombs from the fans.

“The owner of the MQQN cafe in which lisa had her photoshoot sexually objectified her on Facebook,” @Lilibot wrote in a tweet retweeted more than 3,000 times. “This is beyond unacceptable and that pervert must be punished.”

Lisa posted photos of her visit to the diner on social media platforms on Thursday. As of Friday, #LowClassMqqnCafe is one of the top trending tweets in Thailand.

“Lisa promoted your restaurant, but instead of being grateful, you chose to sexualize her. Your whole business will go downhill now mf take the taste of your own medicine,” @Lilibot wrote.

In comments that have since been deleted, Mqqn Cafe’s owner Masse Jacop said he was selling the sofa Lisa sat on: “Someone inboxed me with an offer of 100,000 baht, but the price isn’t right yet.”

“How much is it to sniff the sofa?” another comment asked, to which Masse replied, “A 1000 baht per sniff, but 100 for friends.”

Another user, Pruch Eakapksawat, went as far as suggesting to sell Lisa’s pubic hair for real estate in Bangkok’s downtown.

“If she went to the bathroom, I would buy the toilet seat too, since I could buy a car with it,” Pruch wrote. “If there’s some hair stuck to it, I could buy some Silom area land.”

Masse replied, “There’s about 10 hairs on it right now, so I’ll have to go get their DNA tested first.”

After criticism from the fans, Masse initially defended his comments. “If you really read what I wrote, I didn’t harass her at all. Calm down, fans,” he wrote.

He later backtracked and apologized: “I apologize for my bad posts. Sorry to Lisa and everyone involved. I accept all criticism. We all love Lisa. I’m sorry for what happened.”

But his contrition offered little damage control; fans of Lisa have also left multiple negative, 1-star reviews on the cafe’s Wongnai and Facebook pages. Some were also amazed at how the owner had blown away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attract fans of the K-pop supercelebrity to his cafe.

“Fans would’ve wanted to go to the cafe Lisa went to, but the owner seems to be so disrespectful of Lisa and sexually harassing her,” @Allskybykpop tweeted.

Lisa, of Blackpink girl group under YG Entertainment, is one of Thailand’s most popular artists. In December, Time magazine listed her as one of their most influential 100 people.

