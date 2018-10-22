Ed Again: More ‘Shape of You’ Returning to Bangkok

BANGKOK — If there’s anyone who didn’t get to propose marriage the last time he was in town, Ed Sheeran is returning for another chance.

Despite breaking an arm, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran made his way to perform in Bangkok nearly a year ago, and it didn’t take long for him to come back.

The pop singer announced Monday that he will return to Bangkok in April, only this time, he’ll play on an outdoor stage.

The concert will take place April 28 at Rajamangala Stadium. Ticket details will be announced at a later date.

Sheeran, 27, is best known for “Photograph,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “The A Team.” He made a major comeback after a year-long hiatus in 2017 after his third album “÷” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release. The album’s first two singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” became worldwide hits.

