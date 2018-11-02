Cops Punished Over Halloween Rager Packed With Minors, Drugs

SARABURI — Five Saraburi police were removed from their positions following a raid that found a pub packed with underage revelers and rampant drug use.

Five members of the Nong Khae police force Thursday were removed from active duty and ordered to report to regional police headquarters for dereliction of duty after 128 minors were found at the Back Mountain Pub on Halloween night. Officers said 130 attendees tested positive for drugs.

The pub, called Lang Khao Pub, operated without a permit, according to Gen. Chalermkiat Srivorakan, deputy national police chief.

Early Thursday morning, police raided the venue while it hosted a Halloween party and arrested more than 400 revelers. They found 128 under 20; 48 of whom were under 18.

The officers were punished for failing to act against the club, which had been operating since 2014.

There were 131 people who tested positive for narcotics, according to Chalermkiat. Inside the venue, police said they found more than 80 packages of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Pub owner Kwanjit Sae-ngui and her son Kritsana Wongduang, the manager, face six charges including opening a venue without a permit, selling alcohol after permissible hours and to underage patrons.

The pub was also ordered closed for over five years.