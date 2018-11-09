Blaze Reduces 5-Star Samui Villa to Ashes (Video)

KOH SAMUI — A foreigner suffered minor burns Thursday night when a five-star beachfront villa on Koh Samui was destroyed in a blaze.

At about 10pm, fire broke out in a two-story wooden residence inside the Erawan Villa Hotel. It spread quickly due to wind conditions. It took firefighters with eight trucks an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Bophut police said one foreign national suffered minor burns. It was unclear if he was a guest at the hotel.

The villa was damaged irreparably, a loss estimated at 3 million baht.

Police on Friday were investigating the cause of the fire and questioning the hotel’s French owner, identified only as Philippe.