Bangkok to Get Two-Day Peek at Berlin Wall

BANGKOK — The wall around the Berlin Wall will come down next week, two weeks after a pair of painted segments were unveiled out of view at the German Embassy. But only for a few hours.

On Friday and Saturday, the German Embassy on Sathorn Road will allow the public in to view two pieces of the original Cold War barrier that divided Berlin for 30 years for one

Friday sessions begin at 1pm and 2pm, while Saturday will see entry at 10am and 11am. Visitors must register beforehand via Register.GerEmb@gmail.com and bring proper identification.

The two segments of the wall were donated to the embassy by German entrepreneur Axel Brauer, where they will remain permanently. All four sides were painted by three street artists from three countries – Mue Bon (Thailand), Kashink (France) and Julia Benz (Germany).

After an unveiling ceremony last month, the segments were kept in the garden of the embassy, which is inaccessible to the public.

