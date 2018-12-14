Illegal Sports, Movie Stream Sites Taken Down in Crackdown

BANGKOK — Security forces raided nearly 20 venues nationwide to shut down illicit operations streaming pirated films.

Technology police and officers from the Department of Special Investigation on Thursday raided 19 venues in provinces including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Suphan Buri, Chiang Mai and Lampang.

The joint operation targeted hosting site Sakkarinsai8.com, which provided a number of pirate sites including movie2free.com, a popular source of movies said to receive upward of 25 million monthly visitors. Others included Doo4k.tv, bigapp.tv, goal24hd.com.

DSI director Col. Paisit Wongmuang estimated damages from the criminal enterprises at roughly 4 billion baht.

Officers seized android boxes, computers and servers used to stream illegal programs that also included football matches, sport gambling, films and pornography.

A house on Soi Ratchadapisek 36 in Bangkok was found to be ripping content broadcast by channels including 3, 5, 7 and Sky Sports and making it available online.

DSI’s Bureau of Technology and Cyber Crime director Lt. Col. Wichai Suwanprasert said after officers finish collecting evidence, they will file charges against 20 operators and hunt for their associates.