Swing Dancers to Jump & Jive Outdoors at Golden Pagoda

NAKHON PATHOM — For the fourth year, hundreds of swing dancers will shut down the main road in front of the nation’s tallest pagoda for a night of vintage fun later this month.

Bangkok’s swing dance community plans to converge on Nakhon Pathom, the small province comprising western metro Bangkok, for the annual Big Bang: Swing Dancing at Phra Pathom Chedi.

The event this year features swing and jazz band Shirt Tail Stompers flying in from London. The ensemble will play along with Meschiya Lake, a veteran vocalist from New Orleans.

Two years after she played Shanghai Mansion in Bangkok’s Chinatown, renowned Russian Lindy-hopper Ksenia Parkhatskaya will return to show off her Charleston steps and more to the large crowd.

More than 300 swing dancers from 20 countries are expected to jump and jive in the streets that night.

Swing newbs? The Bangkok Swing elders will offer a 30-minute crash course starting at 7pm.

Big Bang: Swing Dancing at Phra Pathom Chedi 2019 will takes place 7pm to 10pm on Feb. 24 in front of the Phra Pathom Chedi. Admission is free. The stupa is about an hour’s drive from the center of Bangkok and can be reached by van from CentralPlaza Pinklao or BTS Bang Wa.

Bangkok Swing was founded in 2011 by American expat Ben Lepp, dancer Rick Jones and Chayapong “Oat” Naviroj.