Korat to Host 2nd Thailand Biennale in 2020

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — After the success of its first outing in the southern province of Krabi, a contemporary art biennale has chosen Isaan’s biggest province to host its return next year.

Nakhon Ratchasima will host the next Thailand Biennale in 2020, promising art installations by local and international artists in the city, as well as natural and historical sites.

The festival aims to run for four months beginning in May 2020 in three areas – Korat, the district of Phimai and Khao Yai National Park.

Khao Yai National Park is the third largest national park in Thailand. Phimai formerly belonged to the Khmer empire and is famous for the Prasat Hin Phimai, Khmer temple ruins with impressive architecture at a grand scale.

The Thailand Biennale Korat 2020 will be organized by the Culture Ministry’s Contemporary Art and Culture Office with a budget of over 100 million baht.

Thailand Biennale launched late last year in Krabi under the theme “Edge of the Wonderland.” The recently concluded festival featured nearly 60 artists from around the world showing art at venues including beaches, mountains and islands.

It was one of three “first” biennales to hit the kingdom last year. The more mainstream Bangkok Art Biennale is also tipped to return in 2020, as is the proudly noncommercial Bangkok Biennial.

Related stories:

Krabi to Host 1st Thailand Biennale in November