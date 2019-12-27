The Commons Is Coming to Saladaeng Next Month

BANGKOK — Sathorn/Silom office workers will soon get the Thonglor-style afterwork treatment – The Commons announced that its second branch will open in January.

Known for their wine-tasting workshops and trendy eateries with Thonglor price tags, community mall The Commons will open sometime in January at Sala Daeng Soi 1.

The layout of the new mall will be similar to the original branch, where 20 shops are spread out over three floors. Familiar names such as brunch restaurant Roast and specialty coffee café Roots will be there, while others like Bowl Journey, Paak, and Lykke will also make their debut.

Under the same red roof, which drew inspiration from location’s namesake (Sala Daeng literally means“red pavilion”) will also be space to host workshops for Instagram-friendly skills and networking activities.

The Commons Saladaeng will be located on on Soi Saladaeng 1. It can be reached from BTS Sala Daeng.