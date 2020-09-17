Cash-Strapped Thai Airways Sells Dough Fritters on Silom

BANGKOK — Thailand’s former national airline launched a street food stall at its office on Silom Road selling pa tong go, or deep fried dough fritters, in a bid to make money as the company goes through bankruptcy habilitation.

Thai Airways’ pa tong go comes in a set of three pieces and a purple potato dipping sauce. Each set costs 50 baht. Crowds of shoppers bought up the fritters within a couple of hours.

“It’s been a very long time since we were able to serve food on planes, so we’re doing this,” an employee answering the phone at the Silom office said.

The airline has been selling its “Thai Airways pa tong go,” as the locals call them, in Chiang Mai province since 2019. The dough is known for its exceptionally crispy texture.

The Silom branch of Thai Airways also launched a cafeteria selling food inspired by in-flight meals, following the success of its “airplane cafe” initiative at the headquarters on Viphavadee Road.

International dishes available include the fish masala with basmati rice (169 baht), penne carbonara (129 baht), caesar salad with smoked salmon (129 baht), chicken shawarma (95 baht), and black pepper chicken stir fry with rice (65 baht).

Other menus include Dulcey almond roasted pie (150 baht), and lemon meringue pie (135 baht). The airline’s famed puff and pie pastries will also be on sale.

“As for our drinks, our barista is a pilot and our crew members who are experts in coffee will brew them for you every day,” a Tuesday night post by Thai Catering said.

The Thai Airways office on the corner of Silom and Narathiwat Roads, open Monday to Friday from 6:30am to 2pm, a short walk from BTS Chong Nonsi exit 3.

