Wonderfruit 2020 is Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

BANGKOK — Find somewhere else to gyrate (or take drugs) while wearing ponchos and Native American headdresses – Wonderfruit Festival is cancelled this year, organizers said Wednesday.

One of Thailand’s largest music festivals said it called off the annual days-long music festival due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“In February, we all learned about Covid-19. Like many of you, we were confused, concerned, and slightly defiant that it would soon pass,” the announcement said.

“We started planning it all out; Wonderfruit 2020 was going to be beautiful, and reflective of the year our planet was going through. But as weeks became months, the limitations, insecurity, and confusion grew … So we have made the difficult decision to delay Wonderfruit to December 2021.”

Management also asked for people who had bought a ticket to hold on to them since they can be used for Wonderfruit 2021, 2022, and 2023, but refunds will still be offered.

