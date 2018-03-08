Are We Funny Yet? 10 Bangkok Comics to Battle For Laughs

BANGKOK — The third floor of a Nana area fish and chips restaurant will be given over to a scrum of ambitious burns, dirty jokes, attempted humor and hopefully some clever comebacks.

The time has come for the final round of The Magners Comedy Competition which will choose a winner from 10 English-language stand-up comedians in Bangkok.

Finalists Steve Joslin, Juston St-Denis, Pule Mapacpac, Christy Inhulsen, Dustin Moore, Tamby Chan, Meg Anderson and Jackson Foshay will battle it out to decide who moves on to the regional finals in Vietnam.

Tickets purchased online are 250 baht and 400 baht at the door. All tickets include a bottle of cider. Happy-hour special drinks run all night.

The event starts at 8pm on March 15 at Snapper New Zealand on Soi Sukhumvit 8. It can be reached from BTS Nana.