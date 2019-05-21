Swashbuckling Version of Twelfth Night to Invade Bangkok Stage

BANGKOK — A Shakespearean comedy is coming to New Phetchaburi Road – but with a swashbuckling twist.

The Bangkok Community Theatre is putting on an 18th-century pirate version of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”, directed by Ethan Oulton and featuring an expat and Thai cast. The eight-performance run of “12N Twelfth Night” will open this Thursday.

“Twelfth Night”, one of Shakespeares most popular comedies, tells the story of a love triangle ignited by Viola – she loves Duke Orsino, who in turn loves Countess Olivia, who is herself besotted with Viola’s male disguise.

The Bangkok Community Theatre, the city’s longest-running English theater group, has staged numerous productions since its founding in 1972. Recent Shakespeare productions include “As You Like It” in 2018 and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2017.

Tickets are available at Ticket Melon for 800 baht each, with discounts available for schools. There are eight performances in total. Six open at 7:30pm on May 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and June. There are matinees at 3pm on May 25 and June 1. All performances are at Creative Industries at M Theater on New Phetchaburi Road, reachable from the Airport Rail Link’s Khlong Tan station.