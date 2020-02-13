Vocalist ‘Albert Posis’ Coming to Bangkok in April

BANGKOK — Straight from San Diego, Filipino-American vocalist Albert Posis is staging his first-ever international show in Thailand in April.

Albert Posis will perform in Bangkok at 8pm on April 3 at Live Arena. Tickets are already available via Ticketmelon for 1,290 baht.

“BANGKOK, THAILAND!! Wayyy too stoked to announce my very first international show EVER,” Posis wrote on his Instagram announcing this Bangkok tour in January. “Would love to see you all come thru!!”

Posis, 28, is a musician based in San Diego who has racked up millions of views on his YouTube channel and Spotify streams for his R&B tracks such as “Everlasting” and “Serendipity.” His latest single, “Enough” was released Jan. 28.

Live Arena is located a few kilometers away from MRT Phetchaburi.