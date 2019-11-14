How Much It’ll Cost to Celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Show off that American cultural capital by pretending to care about pilgrims in 1600s America but binging on turkey in Bangkok.

Although variety for Thanksgiving events are few and far between, they still range from expensive five-star hotel buffets to pub grub to free church services.

Family Fun

The Londoner Brew Pub at Phattanakan Road 32 is holding a whole day of fun for the family on Sunday Dec. 1. Grab a plate of roast turkey for lunch, play jenga with giant blocks, and practice your cornhole-tossing chops for the tournament at 3pm. Cornhole is a lawn game where players try to toss beanbags into holes on a board. There will be prizes!

Each plate of roast turkey, lamb, beef, or pork – or a mix of them – is 395 baht.

For an even more all-American dinner, Roadhouse Barbecue is having a 1,289 baht (583 baht for kids) buffet on Nov. 28 that includes Maryland style crab cakes with creole mustard sauce, Southern style cornbread, and roast turkey with giblet gravy, and sweet potato casserole. Yeehaw! Bookings recommended.

If you don’t mind a side of Jesus with your dinner, the Pentacostal Empowerment Covenant Church is holding a free Thanksgiving dinner and service on Nov. 24 starting at 5pm, but call in advance so the church can prepare the right amount of food. However, there will be grilled chicken and other Thai food rather than turkey.

Hotel Dinners and Buffets, Listed by Net Price Per Person on Nov. 28

We called up all these hotels and demanded the net price for you – no more getting blindsided by that pesky “++” found at the end of prices.

517 baht for a three-course meal at Four Points Sheraton Bangkok . Book online to snag the meal at 399 baht.



1,472 baht for a buffet at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel , kids 10 to 12 eat at half the price.



1,154 baht for a Thanksgiving lunch from noon to 2:30 pm at Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Watergate Bangkok . Kids from 6 to 12 eat at half the price, or 577 baht.



1,450 baht for a buffet at 57th Street at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit , which will include turkey, an oyster bar, and pies. A four-course Thanksgiving dinner at The District in the same hotel costs 2,100 baht, 3,500 for the course with wines.



1,756 baht for a buffet sans drinks at Voila at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit , but it’s discounted to 1,362 baht if you book online .



1,942 baht (3,037 baht for a package including beer and wine) for a Thanksgiving buffet at the Westin Grande Sukhumvit . Book online for cheaper prices of 1,412 baht and 2,507 baht, respectively.



2,178 baht net for an adult, and 1,089 baht for children aged 6 to 11 years old for a buffet at the Dining Room at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok .



2,471 baht for a buffet at Niche at Siam Kempinski . For free-flow wines, beer, cocktails, whiskey, the price is 3,649 baht.



2,943 baht for a buffet at Red Oven at So Sofitel , and about double the price for a free-flow champagne. The price tag jumps to 4,239 baht to include free-flow beer, cocktails, and wine.



3,060 baht for a sharing menu course at Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria . The sharing menu is large enough to share with six to 10 people.



Related stories:

Isaan Turkey Farmer Talks About His Gobble Gobbles

Bangkok Quickies: Where to Feast For Thanksgiving

Where to Stuff Yourself on Thanksgiving in Bangkok