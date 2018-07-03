New 500, 1,000 Baht Bills to Be Released July 28

BANGKOK — The Bank of Thailand on Tuesday released images of new banknotes to enter circulation nationwide on King Rama X’s birthday.

The 500 baht and 1,000 baht bills will begin circulating July 28, which marks King Vajiralongkorn’s birthday.

The back of the largest denomination – the 1,000-baht note – will portray King Vajiralongkorn and his father King Bhumibol, or King Rama IX, on the back. The back of the 500-baht notes will feature King Ananda Mahidol, or King Rama VIII, with King Prajadhipok, or King Rama VII.

Currently, banknotes with King Rama X’s image are limited to 20 baht, 50 baht and 100 baht bills. They were released April 6 – the 236th anniversary of the the Chakri dynasty’s foundation.

