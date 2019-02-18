Scorcher 2019: Summer of Heat Ignites This Week

BANGKOK — Summer officially begins Thursday and will be even hotter than last year, according to the national weather service.

Temperatures during the hottest period of the year to end mid-May will average 1C to 2C higher than 2018, the Meteorological Department said. The north and central provinces will feel the most heat.

While most areas in the north and northeast could see highs of about 40C, temperatures in Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Nakhon Sawan and Kanchanaburi provinces could peak at 43C. Still, Mae Hong Son City is unlikely to top what was its hottest day ever three years ago when temperatures spiked to 44.6C.

The capital is expected to simmer at up to 39C and could see thunderstorms in some periods.

The swelter in the south is likewise forecast to hit highs of 39C, with more rain and storms coming in late April.