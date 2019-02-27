Vietnam Orders Deportation of Thai ‘Kim Jong Un’ (Video)

HANOI — You’d have been forgiven for thinking North Korea’s leader was casually strolling the streets of Hanoi when he should have been preparing to meet US President Donald Trump today at a Summit in Vietnam.

Uthen Lueangsaengthong, aka Kim Thailand, was stopped by Vietnamese authorities Wednesday while he was walking around an area close to the summit venue dressed in Kim Jong Un’s trademark dark suit, which attracted the attention of several passersby. He was led to the Hanoi police headquarters for questioning and was immediately ordered deported.

He was questioned for more than two hours before being sent to his hotel room to pack his belonging. He was scheduled to take a flight at 3:30pm from Hanoi and is expected to land in Bangkok at about 5:30pm later today.

Uthen, who owns an advertising poster business in Bangkok, said he was on vacation with his brother and had arrived in Hanoi since Monday. He said he didn’t know the summit would be held there when he planned his trip.

In an interview with Khaosod earlier this month, the 41-year-old Uthen said he started dressing and grooming his hair as Kim about five years ago after his children mistook the North Korean leader as their father in the news.

Vietnamese authorities also ordered the deportation of another Kim impersonator from Hong Kong after he appeared with a Trump lookalike last week ahead of the summit scheduled for today and tomorrow.