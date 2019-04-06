More Than 25 Parties To Be Allocated Party-List Seats: EC

The Election Commission says no less than 25 political parties will be allocated party-list MP seats.

After two weeks of disputes over the formula for calculating and allocating party-list seats, the commission released a statement late Friday confirming it is sticking with a formula proposed by the charter drafters.

“The intention of the electoral system under the constitution is to accord importance to every vote,” the statement read.

Under the confirmed formula, it is likely around a dozen small parties will each be allocated one party-list seat for receiving little over 30,000 votes, instead of the threshold of 70,000 votes expected before the elections.

In a related development, at least half a dozen activists and a TV host have received police summons related to remarks allegedly defaming the Election Commission.

Those summoned include Voice TV news host Sirote Klampaiboon and activist Nutta Mahattana.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sirote, who must report to police on Thursday, maintained his innocence. He added that he has never said the EC was corrupt.

“I could face an imprisonment term of up to two years,” Sirote wrote.