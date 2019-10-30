Brr! Thai Halloween to Be Slightly Cooler With ‘Matmo Storm’

BANGKOK — The approaching Matmo tropical storm will expend the brunt of its powers on our Vietnamese and Cambodian neighbors, resulting in showers over Thailand through Saturday.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department Wednesday, Matmo will make landfall at Central Vietnam within the day before barrelling into Cambodia before showering Thailand with rains and slightly cooler temperatures.

Bangkok should see a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain and heavy winds, with temperatures dipping 2C to 4C through Saturday. Expect lows of 22C to 24C and highs of 31C to 33C.

Provinces in Isaan, the east, southern central provinces and southern provinces along the upper Gulf of Thailand should brace for heavy rains Wednesday and Thursday. Rains should lessen in intensity but continue through Saturday.

“This is a winter rain, it’s expected that the storm’s intensity will decrease fast,” Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Center at Rangsit University said. “It won’t be extreme. At most there will be rains causing a bit of overflowing water, but that’s it. Especially in Bangkok, I expect just quick rains.”

Related stories:

‘Cause This is Thriller Night! Group Urges Crackdown on Halloween Booze Violators

2019 Halloween: Here’s Something for Everyone to Do in Bangkok