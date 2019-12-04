Thai Women’s Badminton Wins Four Consecutive Golds at SEA Games

MANILA — Thailand’s cinched its badminton women’s team gold for the fourth consecutive win Tuesday at the SEA Games.

Thailand won 3–1 win over Indonesia in the best-of-five teams events, bringing Wednesday’s total gold count to eight.

“I’m so happy to get the gold. We wouldn’t have succeeded if everyone didn’t work together as a team,” Chayanit Chaladchalam, 28, said. “This is our fourth medal, and we will continue to be champions since we’re all talented.”’

In the first event, Ratchanok “May” Intanon, who was ranked the world’s No.1 in singles women badminton in 2016 and was also the first Thai to do so, won over Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, giving Thailand 1–0.

Then in the second event, Rawinda “View” Prajongjai and Puttita “Earth” Supajirakul lost to Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Apriyani Rahayu, bringing the score to 1–1.

In the third event, Busanan “Cream” Ongbamrungphan bested Fitriani in the third singles event, giving Thailand the 2–1 edge.

Finally, Phataimas Muenwong, 24, and Chayanit teamed up against Siti Fadia Silva and Ribka Sugiarto to snag the gold. Notice Phataimas’s powerful smashes, as well as her yelling in victory at the end:

Ratchanok’s match against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung:

Ratchanok said the win bolstered her confidence, especially for the upcoming 2019 BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou on 11 to 15 Dec., where she and some of her teammates will be competing in.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Thailand has won eight golds, 14 silvers, and 21 bronzes, bringing the medal tally to 43.

The golds are in: 500m men’s short track speed skating, women’s team badminton, 10m air rifle shooting, men’s 90+kg kurash, women’s 57kg kurash, men’s team floorball, men’s cross-country cycling, and women’s water polo.

