Do Good for New Year: Children Charity Calling for Donated Goods

BANGKOK — With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, it may be a good time to give and not just to people close to us, but to those in need as well.

The Mirror Foundation, a charity working for underprivileged children nationwide, said it’s accepting donations of clothes and practically anything else that can be reused or resold.

Sarit Thirachanchai, who is in charge of distributing donations, said his foundation also visits young and poor patients at hospitals, particularly those suffering from terminal diseases like cancer, to give them comfort and moral support.

“The best medicine is to pass on happiness to these kids,” Sarit said.

Founded in 1991, the Mirror Foundation is best known for tracking down missing or abducted children, and pioneering methods to help publicize missing persons notices.

Sarit said his organization could use some more help. With most donations going to temples in a belief of accruing merits and ensuring good karma, foundations like the one Sarit works for has to convince the public that its donations indeed goes to the good cause.

The Mirror Foundation has two shops, one on Vibhavadi Road and another in Thong Lo. Both spots are dropping points for donated goods as well.

Those interested in donating or buying donated goods can visit the shops on Thonglor Soi 3 (part of Krue A-Ngoon Park) and Vibhavadi Soi 62 from 9.30am to 5pm. Call 02-973-2236 for more details.