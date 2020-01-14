Talk About Climate, LGBT, and Tyrants at Bangkok Creative Fest

BANGKOK — Writers, activists, journalists, and artists will gather next month at a riverside mansion to share provocative ideas and lead workshops that seek to inspire.

Thought-provoking festival “Bangkok Edge” returns for a third year on Feb. 1 with more than 50 activities. They range from talks and exhibitions to concerts for visitors to binge on ideas on a variety of hot social issues like climate change, LGBT rights, and even dictatorship.

Highlights of the two-day intellectual treat include discussions on world affairs by international writers such as Dutch historian Frank Dikotter, who will deconstruct the cult of personalities of dictators. Also in attendance will be Oxford professor Peter Frankopan, who will talk about the “New Silk Road” and the rise of China.

If those two seem to be a bit far from you, Thai thinkers like Nanticha Ocharoenchai will share her experience of heading Climate Strike Thailand; Monthon Jira will reveal her secrets behind the success of Wonderfruit Festival; and columnist Voranai Vanijaka will reflect his latest commentary on our society.

Feeling of being stalked by Facebook? A workshop will show you how algorithms are increasingly controlling our lives. Or feeling the need to exercise green thumb? The Scholars of Sustenance will teach you how to cook with leftovers, while Precious Plastic will demonstrate how to revive plastic waste into useful products.

Exciting new stuff will also be launched at the event, including the Thai inaugural screening of “Mekong 2030,” a series of short films from five ASEAN directors about the devastating fate of Mekong River, and the launch of a new book about all the things unique to Bangkok by expat Thai expert Philip Cornwel-Smith.

Folk singer Hugo and indie wunderkind Phum Viphurit will perform at the event on Feb. 1, while singers Leew Ajariya and Apaporn Nakornsawan will take the stage for some lively luk thung country music on Feb. 2.

All discussions and workshops will be conducted in Thai and English, with bilingual moderators to interpret between the two languages. The full list of activities and speakers can be viewed online.

Bangkok Edge Festival will be held at Museum Siam and Chakrabongse Villas on Maharat Road from Feb. 1 to 2. The event will open from noon to 11pm. The venue is reachable from MRT Sanam Chai. Admission is free.