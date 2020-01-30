Sources Say Prayut Has Fever, a Day After Touring Airport

BANGKOK — Fever forced PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to cancel all his government appointments for Thursday and recover at home, his aides said.

Prayut, 65, developed cold and fever due to his lack of rest, according to the sources, though they added that the Prime Minister can still coordinate government affairs from his residence. Deputy prime ministers will attend events and meetings on his behalf today.

The sources also said Prayut’s illness is unrelated to his tour of Suvarnabhumi Airport’s health checkpoints on Wednesday. During the visit, the Prime Minister inspected several measures deployed to prevent the coronavirus epidemic at the airport.

After reviewing the thermoscan installed at the airport’s arrival zone and talking to health officials there, Prayut declared the measures to be up to international standards.

“Today I am concerned for both Thai people and people from other countries that come to ours,” Prayut said. “We have to take care of their [people] as best as we can.”

Related stories:

Health Official Says All Passengers are Screened For Virus at BKK