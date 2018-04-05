Vietnam Puts 6 Activists on Trial for Alleged Subversion

HANOI — A court in Hanoi has opened trial of six activists accused of attempting to overthrow the government as communist authorities step up their crackdown on dissent.

Prominent human rights lawyer Nguyen Van Dai (WEN VAN DAI) and five others are accused of affiliating with a pro-democracy group called the Brotherhood for Democracy, which prosecutors say works with foreign and domestic organizations to oppose the state, change the political system and eventually overthrow the government.

Dai, a co-founder of the group, and another member were arrested in December 2015 while four other members were detained last July.

Dai and four others had previously been jailed for violating national security laws.

Foreign press and diplomats are barred from the trial, which is expected to last two days.