City Library Looks to Stay Open 24/7, Attract Younger Crowd

BANGKOK — The Bangkok City Library is at last looking to open 24 hours a day.

The library announced the plan a day prior to the celebration of it first anniversary Saturday, but did not disclose details about when the new opening times would be observed. It had previously disclosed similar plans, but backtracked saying the endeavor needed more study.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said the target group of young readers has yet to be met, adding that the majority of the near 500,000 visitors in the past year were adults and elderly citizens. It did not specify what the target number of young users was.

According to the administration’s statistics, students borrowed 11,200 books over the past 12 months, in contrast to the 76,181 borrowed by the general public.

The administration said it would hire private contractors to help with marketing and further encourage young users. Chalermphol Chotinuchit, director of the administration’s Office of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Friday that the library would also improve its online services.

The library, run by City Hall, opens 9am through 8pm and is located at Khok Wua Intersection on Ratchadamnoen Avenue. It was officially opened on April 28, 2017.

Related stories:

Bangkok’s New Library Barely Open a Day, Closes Again

Largest Public Library in Bangkok Opens (Photos)

Look Inside Bangkok’s First 24-Hour Library Opening Soon