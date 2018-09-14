At Least 1 Injured After Crane Collapses on Car in Silom

BANGKOK — A mobile crane collapsed Friday morning on a car and electric poles in central Bangkok, injuring at least one person.

The accident happened at about 9:20am at Saladaeng Road in Silom area. The crane reportedly fell from a construction site onto a passing car, trees and three utility poles, damaging a number of buildings nearby.

Traffic inside the road was closed after police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

The female victim, who was trapped in the car, was rescued and sent to hospital.