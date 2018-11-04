Italian Muay Thai Boxer Dies Week After Bangkok KO

PATHUM THANI — An Italian boxer died Friday, one week after he was knocked out in the last round of a title match in northern metro Bangkok.

Christian Daghio, 49, lost consciousness and had been in a coma after he was knocked down in 12th round against Khondon Saithonggym, 36, for the WBC Asia Silver Heavyweight for under-175 pounds on Oct. 26 in Rangsit, Pathum Thani province.

Daghio, who runs a boxing gym in Pattaya and had come off a record 10 undefeated bouts, was knocked down for a second time in the last round. He fell at full weight, hitting his head against the canvass. It was not yet known as of publication time what the exact cause of death was.

Daghio was originally from Carpi, Italy.

According to an Italian sports site, he was the first Italian to be allowed to officially fight in Thailand. He had a number world titles in Muay Thai. It said he had returned to the ring recently after a year’s break and leaves behind a wife and daughter.