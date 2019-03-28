Bangkok Roads to Close 5 Days During King’s Coronation (Maps)

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee and Jintamas Saksornchai

BANGKOK — For five days several roads in the capital city will be closed to traffic for the royal coronation ceremony.

Ratchadamnoen, Sanam Chai and Maharat are among more than 30 roads to be closed May 2 through May 6, which will mark the coronation period of King Vajiralongkorn.

On May 2, at least a dozen of roads will be closed. They include major routes such as Sanam Chai, Maharat, Chatuphon, Si Ayutthaya, Ratchadamnoen Nok.

Six more roads near the Grand Palace will be affected starting 5am on May 3 – Rachini, Sanam Chai, Na Phra That, Phra Chan, Maharat and Thai Wang. All of them will be closed until midnight May 4.

The royal parade will take place May 5 and will lead to the closure of 34 roads from midnight onward. Popular impacted roads include Khao San, Ratchadamnoen Nok, Charoen Krung, Nakhon Sawan, Maha Chai, Dinso, Ram Buttri, Phra Sumen, Rachini and Maharat.

On May 6, when the king meets the public and foreign diplomats, 33 roads will be closed: Rachini, Ratchadamnoen Nai, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Sanam Chai, Na Phra That, Prachan, Maharat, Thai Wang, Ratchabophit, Bamrung Mueang, Charoen Krung among others.

On the same day, three roads will close to one lane only starting from 6am: Chakrabongse, Chao Fa and Phra Atit.

For those who wish to attend the ceremony, Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy chief Maj. Gen. Jirasan Kaewsang-ek said police would provide 27 parking spaces citywide from Muang Thong Thani and Future Park Rangsit to CentralPlaza Salaya and CentralPlaza WestGate. From these places, people can take shuttle buses to six temporary shelters – Ban Manangkhasila, Ban Phitsanulok, Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge, Rama VIII Bridge, Wat Thepsirin and Memorial Bridge.

Jirasan said 400,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony.

