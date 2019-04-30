‘Big Bikes’ May be Slapped With 18% Tax, Gov’t Source Says

BANGKOK — A proposed tax hike on high-powered sports motorcycles due to their large carbon footprint will soon be submitted to Cabinet for consideration, a source has revealed.

The source from the Government House said the proposal – which is to be made by the Excise Department – will aim for a tax rate increase from 2.5–9 percent to that of 3–18 percent on large motorbikes, known as “big bikes” in Thailand.

If approved, a big bike – defined as a motorcycle with engine size 400 cc onward – formerly priced at one million baht could cost as much as 90,000 baht more.

The proposal rides on bigger motorcycles emitting higher levels of carbon and consuming more gasoline.

The proposal states that a 3 per cent tax will be applied to motorcycles which emit no more than 50 grams of carbon dioxide per km. A 5 per cent tax will be applied on motorcycles that emit 50 to 100 grams of carbon per km.

Motorcycle emitting 100 to 130 grams of carbon dioxide per km will be levied a 9 per cent tax. Those emitting over 130 grams of carbon dioxide will come with an 18 per cent tax, the report said.

Under the proposal, the new rate will be effective in 2020 and apply to new vehicles whether produced or assembled locally or in another a country.

