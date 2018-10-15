Chiang Mai Busker Arrested for Showing Penis to Tourists

CHIANG MAI — Police arrested a street musician accused of exposing himself to multiple foreign tourists in Chiang Mai town center, an investigator said Monday.

Anusorn Keraket, 54, was apprehended after police received complaints that he showed his genitals to many Thai and foreign tourists, Maj. Arnon Cherdchutrakulthong of Chiang Mai City Police told reporters.

Arnon said CCTV footage caught Anusorn during one of his acts, prompting police to track him down and arrest him. He was charged with indecent exposure.