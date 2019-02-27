Prachuap Postman Quits After Hoarding Mail for Six Months

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — The national post service on Wednesday apologized for not delivering letters and packages to homes in Prachuap Khiri Khan province for six months.

The admission came after residents of Bang Saphan Noi district complained online that they had not received any mail. An investigation revealed piles of undelivered mail hoarded at the postman’s home, an official from Thailand Post said today.

Teerapong Thepmanee, in charge of mail service in Prachuap, did not identify the postman in question, but said he quit his job following the discovery.

The complaints affected residents posted said they missed many important documents such as tax forms and even court warrants. One of them posted online that they had to travel to these agencies by themselves to receive documents.

“I was criticized by my clients. The bank documents went missing. I tried to track them down many times. I complained in many channels but they all went silent,” Santat Detkerd wrote. “In the end, I had to drive 400 or 500 kilometers to get the new documents.”

Teerapong said all hoarded mail will be delivered to the intended recipients.

The news is likely of little surprise for those familiar with Thailand Post’s track record. In December, the state enterprise apologized after one of its mailmen dropped packages at a local grocery store instead of delivering them.

Earlier last year, a woman also complained to the media that boxes of chocolate mailed by her Canadian husband were opened and damaged by Thailand Post staff, who reportedly refused to pay compensation.

