Fugitive Busted After Busting Dance Moves on Facebook Live

UTHAI THANI — People should be careful about sharing their lives on social media – especially if you’re a fugitive running from the law.

Uthai Noisakul, 26, was apprehended by police on Wednesday night for doing just that, according to police in Uthai Thani province. Police said Uthai had avoided an arrest warrant for exactly a year when he joined a local fair last night.

Not content with enjoying a carabao rendition on his own, Uthai reportedly asked a friend to film him dancing in front of the stage on Facebook Live.

Unfortunately for him, police officers also saw his 2.30-minute live broadcast and rushed to the scene, where Uthai was arrested.

Investigators said Uthai was wanted on a charge of selling drugs under an arrest warrant issued on July 3, 2018 – precisely a year prior to his arrest last night.