Norwegian Suspected of Killing Brit Tourist Jumps Bail

PHUKET — A Norwegian man accused of breaking into a British tourist’s hotel room and strangling him to death in August appears to have fled the country, police said Friday afternoon.

Roger Bullman, who stands accused of killing 34-year-old Amitpal Singh Bajaj, jumped his bail weeks after the court deemed him to be free of flight risk. Police said they have notified the Interpol of his alleged crimes and successfully applied for a Red Notice.

“The Interpol approved a Red Notice on Mr. Roger Bullman on Sep 18,” police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said.

“[The police commissioner] has stressed to the force the need to swiftly coordinate with 194 member nations of Interpol and bring the fugitive to justice system,” he added.

Police said Bullman kicked down a connecting door into Bajaj’s hotel room at Centara Grand Hotel in the early hours of Aug. 21, after the British man’s complaint of loud noises escalated into a heated argument.

Investigators said Bullman, 52, appeared to put Bajaj in a choke-hold until he died of asphyxiation. Bajaj was holidaying with his wife and young child at the time.

Bullman was subsequently charged with fatal physical assault and granted bail by the court, who believed the suspect was unlikely to flee.

But Bullman failed to appear at court as an appointed date recently, prompting police to search for him, Krissana said.

Police have described Bullman as a former soldier with strong build and “martial art” skill.