Bomb Damages Southern Railway, Stranding Commuters

BANGKOK — Train service in the southern border provinces were paralyzed after a bomb attack struck a railtrack there Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of commuters were stranded following the bombing, which targeted the railway between Yala and Narathiwat provinces at about 6am today. Police said they believe local separatists were behind the attack.

No one was hurt in the explosion, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said, adding that investigators are tracking down the bombers.

The attack came three weeks after an armed raid on a security checkpoint that killed 15 in the same province. The military said earlier this week they have arrested several people for questioning over the gun attack on the night of Nov. 5.

Police blame the assault on separatist groups.