Fire Ravages TMB Bank Branch

BANGKOK — Bank employees returned to work Tuesday after a long weekend to find their Chatuchak office on fire.

A Bang Khen branch of TMB Bank caught fire at about 7am on Phahonyothin Road due to a short circuit. Employees and customers escaped unscathed.

“You’ll have to ask the bank themselves for how long they’re going to close,” Col. Itthichet Wonghomnual of Phahon Yothin police said by phone.

Two fire trucks took less than 10 minutes to subdue the flames, which heavily damaged the first floor.

Employees told firefighters and police there had been a blackout Friday before the branch closed for the long weekend. An employee reportedly disabled the electricity breaker before leaving work, which burst into flames after it was re-enabled today.