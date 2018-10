CHONBURI — A man who capped off an all-night bender with a drunken morning pier jog Wednesday found himself trapped in mud and unable to get up.

Rescue workers had to bring a forklift to raise Songpong Singseeta from the muddy quagmire he fell five meters into near the Plee Seaside Market parking lot. He was uninjured, physically.

Songpong, 32, had been drinking with two buddies on the pier all night before he decided, still drunk, to go for the fateful morning run.