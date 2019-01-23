Rescuers Scramble to Save Worker Trapped in Crane After Collapse Kills 4 (Video)

BANGKOK — A construction worker trapped in the wreckage of a crane high above Bangkok was brought down safely after an accident killed four of his coworkers.

The crane partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon at the construction site of the Lumpini Park Rama 3 Riverine condominiums on Rama III Road. Police said the trapped worker, whose name has not been released, suffered a broken leg and could not climb down on his own.

Just before 3pm, rescue workers ascended the collapse crane’s exterior to reach the trapped man.

They said he was conscious and able to communicate. Within half an hour, they had secured him by rope and harness and were bringing him down slowly. The man reached the ground safely around 4pm and has been sent for medical treatment at Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital.





This is a developing story that may be updated at any time without notice.