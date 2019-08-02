Three Injured After Blasts Hit 3 Bangkok Spots

BANGKOK — Four explosions at three locations rocked Bangkok early Friday morning, causing three injuries as of press time.

The first explosion was set off at 7.05am in a garden in front of Building B of the Government Office Compound on Chaeng Wattana Rd. Another blast at the same spot came when police arrived to inspect the initial blast.

A second blast occurred at a platform of BTS Chong Nonsi Station, damaging a panel of safety glass which stayed intact. Exit 2 and 4 of the station are closed as of press time.

A blast at the third spot was the most remote: inside Soi Rama IX 57/1. Authorities believe the blast came from a small explosive device. Three City Hall cleaners were injured from this blast. Sisana Pongsaisri suffered an injured eye, Sunthorn Rodsianglum suffered a neck wound, and Sasina Petchtonglang a ruptured eardrum.

The incidents came after an object mistaken for a bomb was discovered in front of the National Police Headquarters Thursday evening.

As of 11am, PM Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered an investigation into the bombings. Defense minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan said to the press at Government House 10am that two suspects had been apprehended and that he suspected political motivations behind the bombings.

“Perhaps it’s because the NCPO [National Council for Peace and Order] just ended its rule,” he said. “I don’t know for sure.”

This is a developing story and will be updated without notice.