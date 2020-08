BANGKOK — German photographer Tobias Ahlbrecht is presenting a series of photographs in his “Nomansland” exhibition, which will be shown at Jam Cafe Bkk from Aug 28 until Sept. 12.

The exhibit covers five years of Ahlbrecht’s life’s work and centers around the theme of “anti-beauty,” depression, and social discomfort.

The opening event is 7pm on Aug. 28, and Ahlbrecht will be there to present his work. Jam Cafe BKK is a walkable distance from BTS Surasak.