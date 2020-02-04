Go on a Gallery-Hopping Date This Valentine’s Day

BANGKOK — Instead of bankrupting yourself with that price-hiked Valentine’s Day dinner, set the romantic mood with your crush at one of more than 70 galleries with free admission.

The annual Galleries’ Night Bangkok returns for the seventh year with an even longer list of participating galleries. Art lovers will be able to hop on and off free tuk-tuk rides between venues.

Feb. 14 – Silom, Sathorn, Riverside Area

Photo: Liv_Id

Explore Bangkok’s trendiest neighborhood with art collective group Liv_Id, who teamed up with local vendors to create an adventurous, unexplored trek through the tiny sois of Charoenkrung.

Snag a free scoop of ice cream from Auntie Win, follow a hand-drawn map by locals and stumble into hidden spots, or join friendly neighborhood uncles in a street karaoke session, all within the walking distance of galleries along the road.

The attractions are scattered around the Charoenkrung area and take place from 5pm onwards. Check out their official site for exact locations.

Photo: Chatchai Boonyaprapatsara / Kathmandu Photo Gallery

Street photographer Chatchai Boonyaprapatsara will showcase his ten years of work, capturing absurd, surreal moments when Thai traditions inconveniently blend with western influences in solo exhibition “Uthaipia” at Kathmandu Photo Gallery.

Thai and international artists, including prominent street graffitist Alex Face, will come together at Alliance Française and portray their fantasies at “Dreams” multimedia exhibition. Alex Face will strap on his VR headset, while the audience are invited to follow his spray shower that will be relayed to a cinema screen. The live painting will be performed from 7pm to 9pm.

Bring your own yoga mat and do the downward dog pose among a serene soundscape of visual art at “The Garden Club” event at Bangkok CityCity Gallery. Yoga sessions will begin at 6pm and 8pm.

Feb. 15 – Ari, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit Area

Photo: WTF Gallery

At WTF Gallery and Café on Soi Sukhumvit 51, natives and alien newcomers are at odds against in the painting exhibition “Other Worldly” by artist Top Changtrakul, drawing inspiration from his childhood and sci-fi movies. The gallery is open from 4pm to 10pm.

For the month of love, eight female artists will assemble at YELO House on Rama I Road to reflect their views on love through various art techniques like calligraphy and paper cutting at “Her Love” exhibition.

The creator of uncanny Facebook and Line stickers Business Fish, Yuichiro Ohno, will paint his characters at Palette Artspace, starting at 5pm.

Every venue offers free admission and there will be free tuk-tuk shuttle services linking the galleries with the nearest BTS stations.

The full list of participating galleries can be viewed on official application. (iOS / Android)

Galleries’ Night Bangkok 2020 will run from 5pm onwards on Feb. 14 for galleries in Silom, Sathorn, Riverside areas and on Feb. 15 for galleries in Ari, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit areas.