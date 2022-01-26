BANGKOK — See the atrocious deeds of the (Burmese) military regime on display and how people of Myanmar struggle in an attempt to overthrow the illegitimate usurpers over the past year.

The exhibition “Defiant Art: A Year of Resistance to The Myanmar Coup in Images,” running now until Feb. 13, 2022 at the 4th floor of Bangkok Arts and Culture Center is organized by SEA Juncture, a local group promoting better understanding about Southeast Asia and its partners.

Don’t miss and compare. The exhibition may make then junta leader Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha appear like Father Theresa or may be a bad neighborly role model to Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing. (Warning: The images of the three-fingers salute at the exhibition have nothing to do with Thailand, or at least that’s what the Thai regime hopes.)

Many rare posters are assembled and the exhibition is conveniently divided into 12 topics. Expect to spend at least 40 minutes to fully ‘appreciate.’

Texts are in English so it’s unfortunate that the hundreds of thousands migrant workers in Thailand may not find it accessible, however.

Bangkok Arts and Culture Center opens every day except Monday from 10.00am to 7.00pm.