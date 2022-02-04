‘The Maestro’ Gets Bangkok Screening for Limited Time

BANGKOK — Award-winning Thai film “The Maestro: A Symphony of Terror,” will be screened for just three evenings in Bangkok starting today until Sunday.

The horror-musical film, directed and produced by Paul Spurrier, stars composer Somtow Sucharitkul and members of youth Siam Sinfonietta Orchestra. Well-known actors in the film which fluidly switch between Thai and English and with subtitles are Vithaya Pansringarm, David Asavanond, Michael Shawanasai, and more.

The story follows Dr. Arun, a brilliant but mad Thai conductor, coping with a later life crisis and childhood psychological disorders amid coronavirus lockdown as tries to compose and conduct an opus that would reach the souls.

This is the first Thai movie featuring a full orchestra soundtrack performed by a Thai ensemble, conducted by Trisdee na Patalung. The original soundtrack won the Best Soundtrack and Best Composer awards at the Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival in London and the Best Original Music at the EdiPlay Festival in Paris.

Somtow, who is also a co-producer and screenwriter, said the filming started last year as he was looking for a way to create jobs for his musicians and film crews when the pandemic struck, closing down orchestra halls and film sets. It is the only Thai film to be completed during the pandemic.

The 99-minute “The Maestro: A Symphony of Terror” will show in Thai with English subtitles only at SF World Cinema Central World until Feb. 6. Ticketing and schedule information is available online.

The Maestro himself will be there to meet and greet.