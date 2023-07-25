Internationally Acclaimed Thai Documentary “Duck Academy” Finally Airs in Thailand

The documentary film “Duck Academy,” produced by Pa Yai Creation Co., Ltd., which was intended for a worldwide audience and has received international recognition, has finally screened in Thailand at House Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok, until August 8.

Led by the three main figures of Pa Yai Creation Co, Ltd, Nok-Niramol Methisuwakul, Yupha Petcharit Rattanachan and Suriyon Chongleephan, the documentary has traveled abroad, attracted the attention of audiences in various countries and received numerous awards before being shown again in its home country of Thailand.

Suriyon, the documentary’s producer, said that “Duck Academy” focuses on the commitment of Thai farmers like Uncle Somneuk, who refuses to use chemicals on his rice crops and instead trains 3,000 ducks to help control pests and provide organic fertilizer.

The education of ducks is like a school where they learn to run to the buses at the sound of the whistle and go to the rice fields to eat weeds and pests. When the work is done, the ducks return home by walking back to the buses. All trained ducks are female as they lay eggs that can be sold.

The documentary combines a charming and entertaining narrative style and was praised by the committee of the Documentary Film Festival in Canada, which called the film “a fresh and captivating narrative style”

In addition, Duck Academy has been well received in many other countries, including France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and South Korea, and it even won the award for best short documentary at the Devour! The Food Film Fest in Canada in 2019.

Pa Yai Creation originally planned to release Duck Academy in theaters in 2019, but faced challenges. This year, however, the film gained great popularity in Japan as the trailer reached nearly 10 million views on Twitter.

This viral phenomenon led Thai audiences to take notice of the documentary, creating a buzz on social media and triggering a demand for the film to be screened. Consequently, the film was finally released on July 20.

The documentary has captured the story of Uncle Somneuk for 10 years this year. At last, Uncle Somneuk has brought his flock of ducks home for Thai audiences to witness how difficult it is to be a farmer who prioritizes safe food production for consumers. Being an environmentally conscious farmer who adheres to the principles of nature, focuses on self-sufficiency, and appreciates the gratitude of those who benefit from his work is a difficult endeavor compared to traditional farming.