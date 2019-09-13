China Decries German Politicians for Meeting Hong Kong ‘Separatist’

BERLIN (Xinhua) — Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken condemned here on Wednesday some German politicians’ move of treating Hong Kong separatist Joshua Wong Chi-fung as their guest, and urged them to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

China has lodged stern representations with the German side over its allowing Wong to enter the country and meet with its foreign minister and some other politicians there, Wu said during a press conference in the Chinese Embassy in Germany.

Wu said some extremists in Hong Kong were committing serious, violent crimes in the name of so-called “democracy” and some have even started to act like terrorists, adding that they are out-and-out thugs in any country or under any legal framework.

“However, some German political forces and politicians treated these violence agitators as their guests of honor. They either have little basic knowledge of Hong Kong, or are trying to gain their own political capital,” he said.

Wu reiterated that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and urged certain politicians to respect China’s sovereignty and security, and to stop conniving at those violent crimes and interfering in China’s internal affairs.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid an official visit to China last week, during which the leaders of the two countries reached important consensus on how to further develop bilateral ties, Wu said.

China was shocked by the move of some German politicians and parliamentarians of meeting Wong at this time, and expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to Germany over such a move, he said.

Wu also expressed his discontent over the biased reports of some German media outlets, which hyped up the demonstrations in Hong Kong while remaining silent on the violent acts of the radicals.

Fighting crimes and defending the dignity of law and social order are the duties of every responsible government and police force, he said, adding he hopes that the German people will remain impartial on the situation in Hong Kong.

On Monday evening, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met here with Wong, leader of a Hong Kong political group advocating so-called “independence.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday at a press briefing in Beijing that China expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to Germany over its allowing Wong to enter the country to engage in anti-China separatist activities and its foreign minister’s contact with him.